Terrorism is biggest problem in world today, nations supporting it equally to be blamed: PM Narendra Modi at BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the BRICS virtual summit on November 17, said terrorism is the "biggest problem in the world today," adding that countries that give protection to terrorists "are equally to be blamed and we jointly face this challenge."

"We're happy that under Russia's leadership, BRICS' counter-terrorism strategy has been given its final touch. India will take it forward during its leadership," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also said that reforms are necessary in several international organisations, including World Trade Organisation (WTO), World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We expect support from our BRICS partners on this issue. Several... international organizations aren't functioning according to the contemporary realities," PM Modi said.

Stating that BRICS has been able to continue working without interruption even during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said that India's strong pharma sector ensured medical support to over 150 countries during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

"Our vaccine production and delivery ability will help mankind in the same way," PM Modi said, adding that during its leadership of BRICS, India will promote digital health and traditional medicine among the BRICS countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended the 12th summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping.

Calling the current tenure headed by Russia a "difficult" period, the prime minister lauded the country for taking initiatives to improve on "people-to-people connections such as BRICS film festival, meetings or young scientists".

BRICS is an influential bloc in global geopolitics, representing half the world's population. With 3.6 billion residents, the BRICS countries have a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of $16.6 trillion.

The BRICS summit is taking place at a time two of the bloc's members, India and China, are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over six months. Both Modi and Xi had come face-to-face virtually at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on November 10.