App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Terrorism in India can be tackled if Pak leadership works sincerely: Rajnath Singh

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers, in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi parliamentary constituency, Singh said Naxalism in the country has reduced from 90 districts to just nine.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh criticised Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in India, saying the menace can be tackled if the leadership in that country works sincerely towards it.

Addressing a 'panna pramukh sammelan', a meeting of BJP workers, in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi parliamentary constituency, Singh said Naxalism in the country has reduced from 90 districts to just nine.

"Similarly, incidents of terrorism have also confined to only three-four districts in the country during the current BJP government at the Centre," he said.

The country is rapidly developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said.

He said, "Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had nationalised the banks in the country saying it would bring banking services to the rural public, but desired results were not received".

"The present government at the Centre has brought banking services to the doorstep of the people and 33 crore bank accounts of general public have been opened".

Praising Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Singh said he had brought many Centre-aided schemes to the state.

The minister appealed to the BJP workers to work in a disciplined manner to again bring the party to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP panna pramukhs from 17 assembly segments falling under Mandi parliamentary constituency attended the event.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rajnath Singh

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.