Terrorism in India can be tackled if Pak leadership works sincerely: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh criticised Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in India, saying the menace can be tackled if the leadership in that country works sincerely towards it.

Addressing a 'panna pramukh sammelan', a meeting of BJP workers, in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi parliamentary constituency, Singh said Naxalism in the country has reduced from 90 districts to just nine.

"Similarly, incidents of terrorism have also confined to only three-four districts in the country during the current BJP government at the Centre," he said.

The country is rapidly developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said.

He said, "Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had nationalised the banks in the country saying it would bring banking services to the rural public, but desired results were not received".

"The present government at the Centre has brought banking services to the doorstep of the people and 33 crore bank accounts of general public have been opened".

Praising Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Singh said he had brought many Centre-aided schemes to the state.

The minister appealed to the BJP workers to work in a disciplined manner to again bring the party to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP panna pramukhs from 17 assembly segments falling under Mandi parliamentary constituency attended the event.