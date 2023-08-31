Terrorism declines significantly after Article 370 repeal in J&K: Government to Supreme Court:

J&K witnessed a tourist footfall of above one crore this year till date

On August 31, prior to being listed before the Supreme Court, the Centre presented the developments in Jammu and Kashmir following the alteration of Article 370.

India's Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, reported that incidents initiated by terrorists decreased by 45.2%, and infiltration dropped by 90.2% when comparing the situation in 2018 to that of 2023. He also emphasised that occurrences like stone pelting had seen a reduction of 97.2%, and casualties among security forces diminished by 65.9%.

He disclosed that 53 projects amounting to Rs 58,477 crore had been approved under the Prime Minister's Development Package. He highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed over one crore tourists this year up to the current date.

However, during the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone, objected to the bench recording the figures provided by the Centre. Sibal contended that the figures should not be officially documented as they might "influence the judgment" of the court.

The bench responded, stating, "The nature of the development which the government says took place post August 2019, this may not be of relevance to your constitutional challenge, and therefore, what they respond to constitutional challenge, that has to be dealt with independently."

Mehta, addressing a five-judge bench overseeing petitions challenging the amendments to Article 370, affirmed that the government was prepared for elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bench expressed that the government needed to affirm its commitment to restoring J&K's status as a state since being a Union territory indefinitely was not feasible. They underscored the significance of reinstating democracy, which is an integral aspect of the nation.

Mehta informed the bench that elections in Jammu and Kashmir would occur in three stages: first, panchayat elections; second, municipal polls; and finally, legislative assembly elections. The bench comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.

He further stated, "The central government is ready to hold elections anytime from now... It is for the Election Commission of India and Election Commission of State to decide which election will take place first and how. The process of updating the voters' list is nearly complete and will be finished within a month."

Mehta said UT status for J&K is temporary . But he said Ladakh will remain a UT.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre stripped the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. By scrapping Article 370, the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.