Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Terrorism, climate change biggest challenges before mankind: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi is visiting South Korea on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21 said terrorism and climate change are two biggest challenges mankind is facing now and Mahatma Gandhi's teachings can help the world to address the pressing issues.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived here on a two-day visit to strengthen India's strategic ties with South Korea, along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the prestigious Yonsei University here.

"It is a matter of great honour and my good fortune to unveil the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Korea's premier university today," Modi said.

"This occasion assumes greater significance since we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of Gandhi and for the world he is the foremost messiah," he said.

"Terrorism and climate change are two biggest challenges mankind is facing now," he said and underlined that Mahatma Gandhi's teachings can help the world address the pressing issues.

Modi is visiting South Korea on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in. This is his second visit to the Republic of Korea since 2015 and second summit meeting with President Moon Jae-in.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 02:47 pm

