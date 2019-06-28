App
India
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Terrorism biggest threat to humanity: PM Modi at informal BRICS leaders' meeting in Osaka

Speaking at the informal BRICS leaders' meeting in Osaka, Modi said that there is a need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity which not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability.

"Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability," he said.

The Prime Minister is in Osaka for the G20 Summit.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

