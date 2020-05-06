App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Terror perpetrators trying to take advantage of COVID-19 pandemic, need to defeat both viruses: M Venkaiah Naidu

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, he said one of India's neighbours continues with its "nefarious and evil design" of abetting and promoting terrorist activities as well as using social media extensively to spin a fake narrative about the safety of certain communities in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The perpetrators of terrorist activities in India are under a false impression that they can take advantage of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday, stressing that both the destructive viruses of coronavirus and terrorism need to be simultaneously fought and defeated.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, he said one of India's neighbours continues with its "nefarious and evil design" of abetting and promoting terrorist activities as well as using social media extensively to spin a fake narrative about the safety of certain communities in the country.

India, with the second-largest Muslim population in the world, has remained deeply committed to the welfare of all minority groups since it became independent and is one of the pioneers of practising secularism in the real sense, Naidu said, adding there is no need for anybody to preach India on how to treat its people.

Close

"The perpetrators of terrorist activities are under a false impression that they can take advantage of the situation arising from the pandemic and succeed in their abominable practice," he said in a Facebook post.

related news

Terrorist groups are trying to send infiltrators from across the border to create trouble in the country, he said apparently referring to the recent spate of encounters between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terror is a matter of grave concern for the entire world and every nation must stand united to defeat and wipe out terrorism, he said.

"There is no room for complacency. The world while fighting the pandemic, must simultaneously declare war against terrorism," he said.

"It is unacceptable that these attempts to create schisms and divisions between communities and peddle hate and fear should continue unchecked," he said.

"We have to seek remedies for both the natural health pandemic as well as the man-created destructive mindset," the vice president said.

Both viruses, Naidu said, are destructive and impede human progress and drastically reduce the quality of life.

"All nations must speak in one voice and come together in identifying and isolating nations which are sponsoring terrorism.

The world, the vice president noted, has a health challenge that is threatening to change the way we live and work.

It is a challenge we are collectively and individually coming to grips with. "We must not allow any other concern to assume dangerous proportions that will retard human welfare and divert our energies away from the most important task at hand," he felt.

"Pluralism, tolerance and celebration of diversity and goodwill towards all neighbours, both far and near, have been the cornerstones of the state policy (in India)" Naidu noted. Quite deplorably, India's neighbour is using social media extensively to spin a fake narrative about the safety of certain communities living in India, he said.

"This kind of false propaganda aimed at creating dissensions among different communities in India needs to be nipped in the bud.

He said "equally disturbing is the attempt by some people within India, including a minuscule section of the media, to portray a wrong image of the country through false propaganda. All such attempts are highly condemnable. "

Naidu said India cannot allow the virus of terror, misinformation, and hatred assault it.

"We cannot allow anyone to fish in troubled waters and foment trouble and support terrorist organizations and activities," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #M Venkaiah Naidu #Terrorism

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

As central banks break the junk debt barrier, investors will follow

As central banks break the junk debt barrier, investors will follow

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.