you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Terror module in Amroha, Delhi: NIA files charge sheet against 10

The court has put the matter for consideration on July 4.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The National Investigation Agency on June 21 filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against 10 suspects in a case involving a terror module in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

The charge sheet was filed before Additional Session Judge Ajay Kumar under various provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against accused including the alleged leader Mufti Mohammed Suhail, a mufti in a seminary in Amroha.

The court has put the matter for consideration on July 4.

Suhail along with Delhi resident Mohammad Faiz had formed a terror module inspired by the ISIS and called it Harkat-ul-harb-e-Islam, the agency said.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 02:21 pm

