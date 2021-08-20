MARKET NEWS

Terror groups like LeT, Jaish operate with impunity and encouragement: S Jaishankar at UNSC

EAM S Jaishankar said that events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)


Amid the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, India on August 19 said that terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) continue to operate with "both impunity and encouragement", and highlighted that no country should provide sanctuaries to them,

Addressing the United Nations Security Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is vital that this Council does not take a selective, tactical or even a complacent view of the problems we face.

"Events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security and the heightened activities of the proscribed Haqqani Network justifies this growing anxiety," he said.

Jaishankar, who chaired the Security Council briefing on 'Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts', said that in India's own immediate neighbourhood, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become more energetic and is constantly seeking to expand its footprint.

He told the Council that ISIL's modus operandi has changed, with the core focusing on regaining ground in Syria and Iraq and affiliates functioning independently. This evolving phenomenon is extremely dangerous and poses a new set of challenges to our collective efforts in our fight against ISIL and terrorism, he said.

"We must never countenance sanctuaries for terrorists or overlook the raising of their resources," he added.

Speaking in his national capacity, Jaishankar, slamming Pakistan, where proscribed UN terrorists and terror groups enjoy safe havens and state support, said when we see "state hospitality being extended to those with innocents blood on their hands, we should never lack the courage to call out this double-speak".

Speaking to reporters after the briefing, Jaishankar said that during our deliberations today, all Security Council members with one voice endorsed a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

(With PTI inputs)
first published: Aug 20, 2021 09:16 am

