App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Terror funding cases: NIA carries out searches in south Kashmir

Incriminating materials, including diaries containing coded writings, have been seized, the NIA said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The NIA on February 27 carried out searches at 11 locations in south Kashmir in connection with cases related to the February 14 terror attack on a CRPF convoy and funding of separatists and terror groups, according to an official statement.

The houses of Mudassir Ahmad Khan and Sajjad Bhat, active terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed and key accused in the recent terror attack at Pulwama, were searched, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) statement said.

Also, the residences of active overground workers of JeM in Tral, Awantipora and Pulwama areas of south Kashmir were searched, it said.

Incriminating materials, including diaries containing coded writings, have been seized, the NIA said.

The probe agency said the houses of three separatist leaders of south Kashmir -- Mohd Shaban Dar, Shawkat Maulvi and Yasmine Raza -- were also searched in connection with a terror funding case.

Documents related to terror funding, coded messages and Jihadi literature have been seized, it said.

During the searches, NIA teams also recovered a large number of incriminating documents containing details of property and financial transactions, electronic devices, mobile phones, SIM cards etc, it said.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #NIA #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.