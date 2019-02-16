Terror attack should not be an excuse to persecute or harass people from J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Present
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 04:26 PM IST

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on February 16 cautioned that mischievous elements must not be allowed to use the Pulwama terror attack as "an excuse to persecute or harass people" from the state, saying the pain of the killings of CRPF personnel must not fuel "such diabolical plans".

The PDP president's remarks came following violent protests in Jammu and reports of Kashmiri students being targeted in colleges and universities at some places outside the state.

"In ths (this) time of grief & outrage, attempts will be made to divide us. Religions & identities will be pitted against each other. Hindu vs (versus) Mus (Muslims). Jam (Jammu) vs Kash (Kashmir). Our pain musnt (must not) fuel such diabolical plans. Because eventually, the axe forgets but the tree remembers,” the former chief minister said in another tweet.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded, on February 14.

The Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.
