 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Terror attack: Massive searches underway in J-K's Poonch to track terrorists

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

In a tweet on its official handle, the Army’s Northern Command shared Lt Gen Dwivedi’s visit to the Command Hospital in Udhampur and his interaction with the surivor of the terror attack.

A massive search operation to track down the terrorists is underway in Poonch district, J&K

Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday said that necessary action is underway against the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack on an army truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district that left five soldiers dead.

A massive search operation to track down the terrorists is underway in Bhata Dhurian following the ambush on the army vehicle carrying fruits and other items to a border village for an Iftar that was to be hosted by the Rashtriya Rifles unit on Thursday evening, officials said.

In a tweet on its official handle, the Army’s Northern Command shared Lt Gen Dwivedi’s visit to the Command Hospital in Udhampur and his interaction with the surivor of the terror attack.

“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi #ArmyCdrNC interacted with the survivor of the 20 Apr 23 #Poonch incident at Command Hospital #Udhampur and assured that necessary action is underway,” read the tweet accompanied by two pictures of the soldier.