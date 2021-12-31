Terror attack in Mumbai on New Year Eve? Top official calls it rumour

On December 30, it was reported that the Mumbai police have beefed up security at prominent railway stations and other public places in the wake of intelligence inputs regarding a terror attack by Khalistani elements in Mumbai on New Year's eve. (Representative image: Reuters)

Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale has called the reports of intelligence inputs regarding a terror attack by Khalistani elements in the city a “rumour”. He said that the department did not have any such information.

On December 30, it was reported that Mumbai Police had beefed up security at prominent railway stations and other public places, and also cancelled the weekly offs and holidays of its personnel so that its entire strength remains available for duty in the wake of intelligence inputs that Khalistani elements may carry out a terror attack in Mumbai on the eve of New Year.

However, Nagrale called it a “rumour”, reported Hindustan Times.

Mumbai Police has said they are on alert and will be keeping a strict vigil across the city on New Year’s eve, said the report.

In addition to the city police, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have also stepped up security at prominent railway stations considering the threat and anti-sabotage measures have been taken.

“In view of the COVID-19 situation we advise people to adhere to government directions on the issue. We @grpmumbai have deployed large manpower for checking, frisking & anti-sabotage measures at important Rly Stn. We will enforce laws firmly. We request people's cooperation,” Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner GRP Mumbai, tweeted.

Meanwhile, amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant of novel coronavirus infection, the Mumbai Police has prohibited New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants. The orders were issued on December 29 under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 by Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya.

Mumbai Police has prohibited all the new year gatherings and parties in closed and open places, there is a possibility that people may gather in small groups of not more than four persons, the official said.