Terror alert: Major defence installations including Pathankot on ‘orange alert’

Anticipating an imminent terror attack, the alert level for four defence establishment has been upgraded to 'orange level'. This includes the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s Pathankot air force station in Punjab that was attacked 2016, The Times of India has reported.

The report cites security inputs that an attack could be attempted by a Pakistan-based terror group between September 25 and 30. The threat level could also be further upgraded to 'red level'.

There have been reports of a possible terror attack on major defence facilities since August 5 when the Centre moved to abrogate Article 370 that had granted special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

On September 25, news agency ANI reported, citing government sources, that intelligence agencies had issued a warning against a module of 8-10 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists. The input suggests that the group may possibly try to carry out a suicide attack against air force bases in and around J&K.

Udhampur in J&K, the report adds.

The Indian Army on September 23 said that India was pulling out all stops to foil a possible attack. Reports suggest that multiple intelligence agencies have warned the government that at least 60 terrorists have infiltrated into J&K in the last few weeks alone and another 500 are waiting to infiltrate.