you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: ANI

Terror alert in Ayodhya following intelligence inputs

This comes ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya on June 16 along with his party MPs.

Representative image
Amid VIP movements, Ayodhya has been put on high alert soon after intelligence inputs indicated a possible terror attack in the city.

"We have put more force into action. The force has been alerted. Also, intelligence officials in the civil dress have come here. They are checking all hotels, restaurants and railway stations. The police force is vigilant and keeping a track of all the movements," Anil Kumar Sisodia, Superintendent of Police City, told ANI.

According to reports, the security has also been heightened keeping in mind the hearing on 2005 Ram Janmabhoomi attack on June 18.

First Published on Jun 15, 2019 09:23 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

