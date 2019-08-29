Terror alert: Adani Ports beefs up security at Mundra port

Adani Ports and Logistics has released a statement saying it is beefing up security measures at Mundra port after receiving intel input of Pakistan-trained commandos entering Gulf of Kutch.

Security measures have also been raised on the shore side of the port.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh had on August 26 said terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is training its members to carry out underwater attacks.

"It is advised that all ships at Mundra port take utmost security measures and maintain a vigilant watch. All shipping agents and stake holders are directed to inform their vessels accordingly," the company said.