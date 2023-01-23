 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Termination of pregnancy: Issue directions for not disclosing minor's identity, HC to Delhi govt

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

The high court said as per the current position, registered medical practitioners (RMP) are "generally reluctant" to carry out termination of pregnancy without disclosing the identity of the minor and her family, and without lodging a police report.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the city government to issue a circular stating that the identity of a minor girl or her family, seeking to terminate her pregnancy, shall not be disclosed by a doctor in his report to the police.

Justice Prathiba M Singh observed that the minors and their families may be forced to approach non-registered and unqualified medical practitioners, mid-wives and courts to terminate the pregnancies, which could also result in adverse impact on the health of the minor.

The high court relied on a decision passed by the Supreme Court in which RMPs, for the purpose of termination of pregnancy, have been exempted from disclosing the identity and personal details of a minor in the information provided under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the police.