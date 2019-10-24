Teosa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Teosa Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Teosa is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Amravati district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 63.01% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 60.77% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Adv Yashomati Thakur (Sonawane) won this seat by a margin of 20441 votes, which was 12% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 170384 votes.