MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Govt extends tenure of RAW chief Samant Goel, IB director Arvinda Kumar by one year

The tenure of both the officers was due to end on June 30. The Centre has decided to retain them for the respective top posts for at least a year.

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
File image of RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel

File image of RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has extended the tenure of Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Kumar Goel and Intelligence Bureau (IB) head Arvinda Kumar by one year, stated an official order issued on May 27.

The tenure of both the officers was due to end on June 30. The Centre has decided to retain them for the respective top posts for at least a year.

Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, was serving as the Secretary, RAW for nearly the past two years. He was appointed at the helm of the Indian foreign intelligence agency on June 27, 2019.

Kumar, the current IB Director, has also been heading the post for almost the past 24 months. He was appointed as the head of the domestic intelligence agency on June 26, 2019.

Also Read | CBI director's appointment: Here's why Rakesh Asthana, YC Modi didn't make the probables' list

Close
The extension in their respective tenures comes two days after 1985-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was announced as the new chief of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Jaiswal was picked over two other candidates -  YC Modi of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and Rakesh Asthana of the Gujarat cadre.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Arvinda Kumar #Intelligence Bureau #RAW #Samant Kumar Goel #Union Cabinet
first published: May 27, 2021 05:37 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.