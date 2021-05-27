Govt extends tenure of RAW chief Samant Goel, IB director Arvinda Kumar by one year

File image of RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has extended the tenure of Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Kumar Goel and Intelligence Bureau (IB) head Arvinda Kumar by one year, stated an official order issued on May 27.

The tenure of both the officers was due to end on June 30. The Centre has decided to retain them for the respective top posts for at least a year.

Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, was serving as the Secretary, RAW for nearly the past two years. He was appointed at the helm of the Indian foreign intelligence agency on June 27, 2019.

Kumar, the current IB Director, has also been heading the post for almost the past 24 months. He was appointed as the head of the domestic intelligence agency on June 26, 2019.

The extension in their respective tenures comes two days after 1985-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was announced as the new chief of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Jaiswal was picked over two other candidates - YC Modi of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and Rakesh Asthana of the Gujarat cadre.