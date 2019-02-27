Tension escalates a day after IAF air strike: Here's what has happened so far

Tension escalated along the India-Pakistan border after an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district on February 27, a day after the air strike on terror bases in Pakistan.

On February 26, the IAF pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest terror camp in Balakot, across the Line of Control (LoC), in a pre-dawn strike. The air strike hit a resort-styled camp on a hilltop forest by Mirage 2000 fighter jets and caught “a very large number of JeM terrorists” in their sleep, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Here’s all the action on the India-Pakistan border after IAF’s air strike:

> In the early hours, an IAF fighter jet crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam due to technical fault, News18 reported. However, following reports suggested that it was an IAF Mi-17 helicopter, not a fighter jet. A total of five deaths reported, including two pilots and three civilians.

> Pakistan claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested one of the pilots. Pakistan’s military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor, claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he added.

> Defence sources told PTI there were no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by India's adversaries.

> Pakistan said its jets crossed the LoC to undertake strikes in India for "self-defence".

> Indian officials confirmed incursion of Pakistani fighter jets. According to a PTI reporting quoting an Indian official, Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by India.

> Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Leh airports were closed. In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) told PTI, "The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency." The operations resumed later in the day.

> Pakistan also stopped its domestic and international flight operations from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports, reported ANI.

>China has called on Pakistan and India to "exercise restraint" and seek dialogue after Islamabad claimed it shot down two Indian warplanes in its airspace over disputed Kashmir, said a PTI report.

>Top security and intelligence officials huddled into a meet at the prime minister's office in the wake of Pakistan Air Force jets violating the Indian airspace, sources told PTI.

>The External Affairs Ministry confirmed Pakistan's Air Force targetted military installations in India, but their attempts were foiled successfully. It further said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.