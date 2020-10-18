172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|tension-at-assam-mizoram-border-as-many-hurt-in-violent-clash-5979241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tension at Assam-Mizoram border as many hurt in violent clash

The two states have deployed security personnel, including those of the Indian Reserve Battalion, in the violence-hit areas.

PTI
File image
File image

Simmering tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states, injuring several, officials said on Sunday.

The situation is now under control in the area, which is in Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam, they said.

A meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, between both the state will be held on Monday to take stock of the situation, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said.

Close

Chief secretaries of the two states will be present in the meeting, he said.

The two states have deployed security personnel, including those of the Indian Reserve Battalion, in the violence-hit areas near the Vairengte village in Mizoram and Assam's Lailapur, officials said.

Vairengte in Kolasib district is on the northern fringe of Mizoram through which the National Highway 306 (formerly 54) passes, linking the state to Assam. The nearest village in Assam is Lailapur, which is in the Cachar district.
First Published on Oct 18, 2020 09:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.