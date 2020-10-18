Tension at Assam-Mizoram border as many hurt in violent clash

Simmering tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states, injuring several, officials said on Sunday.

The situation is now under control in the area, which is in Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam, they said.

A meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, between both the state will be held on Monday to take stock of the situation, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said.

Chief secretaries of the two states will be present in the meeting, he said.

The two states have deployed security personnel, including those of the Indian Reserve Battalion, in the violence-hit areas near the Vairengte village in Mizoram and Assam's Lailapur, officials said.

Vairengte in Kolasib district is on the northern fringe of Mizoram through which the National Highway 306 (formerly 54) passes, linking the state to Assam. The nearest village in Assam is Lailapur, which is in the Cachar district.