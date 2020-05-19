App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tens of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for super cyclone

Coronavirus quarantine shelters in India were being converted to cyclone shelters, leaving authorities to manage social distancing to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Authorities in eastern India and Bangladesh were relocating tens of thousands of villagers away from the coastline on Tuesday ahead of a super cyclone that is expected to inflict large-scale damage as both countries struggle to contain the coronavirus.

Coronavirus quarantine shelters in India were being converted to cyclone shelters, leaving authorities to manage social distancing to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In neighbouring Bangladesh officials were moving people to higher ground and urged them to maintain social distance and wear masks as the country has recorded over 20,995 coronavirus cases and 314 deaths so far.

Close

India's weather office said the Super Cyclone Amphan had reached winds of up to 240 kmh (145 mph) with gusts of around 265 kph (165 mph) over the Bay of Bengal on Monday night and was expected to make a landfall on Wednesday.

related news

Such wind speeds, according to weather officials, could make Amphan one of the biggest storms to hit Indian in about a decade.

The cyclone comes as India eased the world's biggest lockdown imposed in April to contain the coronavirus which has infected more than 100,000 people and killed 3,163.

The states of Odisha and West Bengal were moving families to more than 1,000 shelters in government offices and educational centres and were hastily converting coronavirus quarantine centres into cyclone shelters.

"We have just about six hours left to evacuate people from their homes and we also have to maintain social distancing norms...the cyclone could wash away thousands of huts and standing crop," S G Rai, an official in federal disaster management office told Reuters on Tuesday.

Trains plying thousands of migrant workers from the Indian capital New Delhi to eastern states, after the coronavirus lockdown of the country's rail system was eased, were diverted to avoid the cyclone's path.

India, with a coastline of 7,516 km (4,670 miles), experiences more than a tenth of all the world's tropical cyclones, the bulk of them on its eastern coast.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, officials intensified rescue operations as the cyclone could trigger the worst storm in about 15 years along the country's low-lying coast.

Bangladesh's coastal districts may experience flooding from tidal waves and heavy rainfall with winds packing speeds of up to 160 kph (98 mph) is expected during the cyclone.

"We have prepared 12,000 cyclone centres, where more than 5 million people can take shelter. We have also taken necessary steps so that people can maintain distance and wear masks," said Enamur Rahman, the junior minister for disaster management and relief in the capital Dhaka.

Bangladesh's coast, home to 30 million people is also regularly battered by cyclones that have killed hundreds of thousands of people in recent decades.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 04:18 pm

tags #Amphan #Bangladesh #climate #Current Affairs #cyclone #India #Odisha #west bengal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | KPMG pegs loss in real estate sector at $1 trillion by FY21-end

Coronavirus impact | KPMG pegs loss in real estate sector at $1 trillion by FY21-end

State hospitals in Mumbai subject non-COVID-19 patients to long waits

State hospitals in Mumbai subject non-COVID-19 patients to long waits

COVID-19 impact | Around 70% startups have cash reserves to last a little over two months

COVID-19 impact | Around 70% startups have cash reserves to last a little over two months

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.