Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Temple official sacked after a silk saree presented by Telangana CM goes missing

Two major scams involving temples cropped up in Telangana. First is the case of ‘missing silk saree’ and other being the case of ‘misplaced diamond studded bangles’.

The Telangana government is shelling out a fortune to develop temples across the state. However, various issues with temple administrations are now cropping up.

A silk saree given as an offering by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to goddess Subhananda Devi at Kaleshwaram Temple (Bhulapally District) about a year ago has gone now missing. These incidents came to light during the yearly audit of temple properties and list of jewels.

The executive officer of Kaleshwaram temple, Hari Prakash has been relieved of his duties after the silk saree went missing during his tenure. Tt=he temple authorities did try to conceal the issue by producing another saree but endowment Commissioner N Shivshankar stood by his decision to suspend Hari Prakash, as reported by The Times of India.

A similar case was encountered at Lord Narasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri (Jagityal), where a pair of diamond-studded bangles worth Rs 6 lakh presented by an NRI in 2016 went missing. The concerned temple official Naini Supriya has been transferred to Warangal.

The former chairperson of Lakshmi Narayana Temple suggested suspension of the official responsible for the lost diamond bangles.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 02:23 pm

