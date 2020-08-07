Temple may be demolished to build mosque, says AIIA chief Sajid Rashidi

After the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya, All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi has said that Babri Masjid was not built after demolishing a temple and maybe the temple will be demolished to build the mosque.

Islam says that a mosque will always be a mosque and it cannot be broken to build something else, Rashidi was quoted as saying by ANI.



Islam says a mosque will always be a mosque. It can't be broken to build something else. We believe it was, and always will be a mosque. Mosque wasn't built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque: Sajid Rashidi, Pres, All India Imam Assn pic.twitter.com/DzlbYQ3qdm

“Mosque was not built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build a mosque,” Rashidi told the news agency.

Rashidi’s comment came after the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh’s temple town in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

The ceremony was performed following the Supreme Court’s order on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, given in November 2019, in which it allowed the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, where 'kar sevaks' had demolished the 16th century Babri mosque in 1992.

The temple is likely to be completed in the next three years once the work commences.

The apex court had directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town.