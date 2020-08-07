172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|temple-may-be-demolished-to-build-mosque-says-aiia-chief-sajid-rashidi-5660151.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Temple may be demolished to build mosque, says AIIA chief Sajid Rashidi

Islam says that mosque will always be a mosque and it cannot be broken to build something else, said Rashidi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

After the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya, All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi has said that Babri Masjid was not built after demolishing a temple and maybe the temple will be demolished to build the mosque.

Islam says that a mosque will always be a mosque and it cannot be broken to build something else, Rashidi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Mosque was not built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build a mosque,” Rashidi told the news agency.

Close

Rashidi’s comment came after the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh’s temple town in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

related news

PM Modi at Ayodhya: A quick look at how Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan ceremony unfolded

The ceremony was performed following the Supreme Court’s order on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, given in November 2019, in which it allowed the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, where 'kar sevaks' had demolished the 16th century Babri mosque in 1992.

The temple is likely to be completed in the next three years once the work commences.

Ram Mandir: Here's the design and how the temple will look

The apex court had directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ram Mandir #Uttar Pradesh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.