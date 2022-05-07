English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Tell us about Rohingyas, Bangladeshis residing illegally: BJP's Adesh Gupta urges Delhiites

    The Delhi BJP chief alleged that the AAP leaders, including its MLAs, were working towards identity cards such as AADHAAR and voter IDs to all the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis for vested interests.

    PTI
    May 07, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    New Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

    New Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

    Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday asked residents of the city inform the party about Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally here so that action could be taken against them. He claimed that around five lakh Rohingyas and Bangladeshis live in the city.

    "Delhi people will have to come forward to deal with the problem of illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living in Delhi," he said in a press conference. "We appeal to the people of Delhi to tell us about the illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis settled near their area. The municipal corporations will take action against encroachment by them and we will also approach the police for action against them," Gupta said.

    The Delhi BJP chief alleged that the AAP leaders, including its MLAs, were working towards identity cards such as AADHAAR and voter IDs to all the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis for vested interests.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Adesh Gupta #Rohingyas
    first published: May 7, 2022 02:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.