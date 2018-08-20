App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telecom subscribers' base up marginally at 116.8 crore in June

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,153.51 million (115.35 crore) at the end of May 2018 to 1,168.89 million (116.88 crore) at the end of June 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom subscribers base in India reached 116.8 crore at the end of June, with Reliance Jio adding the highest number of new customers to its mobile network, according to a Trai report released today.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,153.51 million (115.35 crore) at the end of May 2018 to 1,168.89 million (116.88 crore) at the end of June 2018, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 1.33 per cent," Trai's subscriber report for the month of June said.

The mobile subscriber base in the country increased to 114.65 crore with net addition of 1.55 crore in the reported month.

Reliance Jio led the growth in mobile segment by adding over 97 lakh new connections during the month. It was followed by Idea Cellular which added over 63 lakh new connections. Vodafone saw an addition of over 2.75 lakh new mobile connections, BSNL 2.44 lakh and Airtel 10,689.

related news

Tata Teleservices, which is in process of merging mobile services business with Airtel, lost over 1 million mobile service customers. Reliance Communications lost 1.08 lakh mobile customers and state-run MTNL 9,615.

According to the report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the landline segment continued to decline. "Wireline subscribers further declined from 22.51 million (2.25 crore) at the end of May 2018 to 22.40 million (2.24 crore) at the end of June 2018," the report said.

The broadband subscribers increased to 44.71 crore in June from 43.2 crore in May with mobile segment accounting for around 96 percent of the total base.

"Top five service providers constituted 97.67 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of June 2018. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (215.26 million or 21.52 crore ), Bharti Airtel (95.31 million or 9.53 crore), Vodafone (62.86 million or 6.28 crore), Idea Cellular (42.95 million 4.29 crore) and BSNL (20.34 million 2.03 crore)," the report said.

The overall tele-density in India reached 89.72 in June. The urban tele-density reached 158.16 and rural tele-density increased marginally to 57.99 at the end of June.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 08:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #reliance jio #Telecom

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.