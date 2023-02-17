 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Telecom subscriber base rise marginally to 1,170.38 million in December 2022

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

The total subscriber base in the country was at 1,170.17 million in November last year.

Telecom subscriber base rose marginally to 1,170.38 million in December 2022 on account of an increase in fixed line connections, according to official data.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,170.18 million at the end of November to 1,170.38 million at the end of December, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.02 per cent," telecom regulator TRAI said in its monthly subscriber report for December 2022 released on Thursday.

Wireline subscribers increased to 27.45 million in December from 27.13 million in November, with a net increase of 0.32 million in the wireline subscriber base.