App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telecom subscriber base crosses 120 cr; Jio, BSNL, Airtel add customers

The mobile customer base grew to 118 crore in January from 117 crore in December. The wireline connection in the country slid to 2.17 crore in January from 2.18 crore in December.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's telecom subscriber base for the third time crossed 120-crore mark with Reliance Jio, BSNL and Airtel adding new customers in January, according to a report released by telecom regulator Trai.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,197.87 million at the end of December 2018 to 1,203.77 million at the end of January 2019, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.49 per cent," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in monthly subscriber report for January 2019.

Earlier, the subscriber base crossed the 120-crore mark in July 2017 and May 2018.

The mobile customer base grew to 118 crore in January from 117 crore in December. The wireline connection in the country slid to 2.17 crore in January from 2.18 crore in December.

related news

Reliance Jio dominated growth by adding over 93 lakh new mobile customers. State-run telecom firm BSNL followed Jio by adding 9.82 lakh mobile subscribers. Bharti Airtel returned to growth track, after losing mobile customer in December, by adding over 1 lakh new customers.

The net increase of telecom subscriber in January was 59 lakh, compared to over 1 crore subscribers added by the three players. However, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices jointly lost close to 44 lakh mobile customers.

The country's biggest telecom operator Vodafone Idea lost 35.8 lakh mobile customers, Tata Teleservices 8.4 lakh and state-run MTNL 4,927 mobile customers.

The wireline connections declined mainly because of BSNL losing 90 thousand connections. Private operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone added 29,930 and 6,386 connections.

Broadband connections in the country grew 4.15 per cent to 54 crore in January from 51.8 crore in December. The mobile devices-based broadband connections accounted for over 96 per cent of total base with over 52.1 crore subscribers while wireline connections reached 1.82 crore.

Top-five service providers constituted 98.63 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of January. Reliance Jio led the market with 28.94 crore broadband subscribers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 11 crore connections, Vodafone Idea 10.98 crore, BSNL 2 crore and and Tata Teleservices Group 22.6 lakh connections.

BSNL maintained lead in the wireline broadband segment with 91.7 lakh connection. It was followed by Airtel with 23 lakh connections, Atria Convergence 14 lakh, Hathway Cable & Datacom 7.9 connection and MTNL 7.7 lakh connections.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #BSNL #Business #Current Affairs #India #reliance jio #Telecom #TRAI #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Nirav Modi Likely to be Held in Separate Cell in Prison That Also Hold ...

Traders are not Annoyed with GST, CAIT Writes to Rahul Gandhi

I-T Dept Attaches Assets Worth Rs 225 Crore of Mayawati’s Former Sec ...

Facebook, Google and Twitter to Act Against Paid Ads Violating EC Norm ...

BJP Ministers Organise Holika Dahan, Say it Symbolises Burning of Evil ...

News18 Wrap: Nirav Modi Arrested, All Accused in Samjhauta Blast Case ...

Sudin Dhavalikar, Vijay Sardesai Appointed Goa Deputy CMs

Holi Confessions: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Two Years, Three Acquittals: Aseemanand Emerges Unscathed From Terror ...

IT sector generated 8.73 lakh jobs in 5 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

1 crore jobs lost while Narendra Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahu ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Wall Street drops after weak FedEx outlook; Fed on tap

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Oil edges up on ongoing supply cuts, but slowing economy drags

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and ...

Jet Airways crisis: Lenders to make every effort to keep cash-strapped ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

High-jumper Tejaswin Shankar dropped from Asian Athletics Championship ...

Kesari Mid Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's performance is now getting rep ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Badhaai Ho writers, Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial withdraw t ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro sty ...

Nirav Modi makes another 'illegal' move, wears ostrich jacket worth 9 ...

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Taimur Ali Khan is back with his famous smile!

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.