Telecom operators red-flag ‘surveillance’ after govt seeks call data records of all users: Report

The government has been seeking call data records (CDRs) of all mobile subscribers across various regions of the country for specific days over the last few months, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, this request was routed to telecom operators through the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)’s local units.

Records were sought for mobile subscribers in the Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab telecom circles.

A senior unnamed executive told the newspaper: “It has been happening for several months now but during January and February, we started seeing these mass requests.”

This comes at a time when there have been growing concerns over surveillance and alleged violation of user privacy guidelines mandated by the Supreme Court.

On February 12, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the industry body that represents all major telecom operators, had red-flagged these requests in a complaint to Department of Telecommunications Secretary Anshu Prakash, the report suggests.

“CDRs sought for specific routes/areas may lead to allegations of surveillance, especially in a state like Delhi having numerous VVIP zones having offices and residences of ministers, MPs (Members of Parliament), Judges, etc,” COAI had told Prakash in a note.

The report adds that CDRs of consumers were sought by the DoT for February 2, 3 and 4 for the Delhi circle which has around 53 million subscribers.

In its complaint, the COAI had said that in their requests, DoT units have mentioned neither the intended purpose for getting these CDRs, nor the identity of subscribers, which is a violation of privacy norms, the report adds. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.