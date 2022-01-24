MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Telecom department will not interfere in mobile manufacturing: Ashwani Vaishnaw

"Telecom department is not going to enter mobile manufacturing at all. That regime is not going to change," Vaishnaw said after the release of a vision document on electronics manufacturing.

PTI
January 24, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

Communications and IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Monday said the telecom department will not interfere in matters related to mobile phone manufacturing. His comments came amid the industry’s apprehensions that there could be heavy regulations if the Department of Telecom decides to control the mobile manufacturing activities.

"Telecom department is not going to enter mobile manufacturing at all. That regime is not going to change," Vaishnaw said after the release of a vision document on electronics manufacturing.

At present, the Ministry of Electronics and IT is the nodal organisation to manage matters related to mobile manufacturing. Vaishnaw also said that the government is also working on fine-tuning the labour laws to support hiring a large number of the workforce by big companies and allowing residential facilities within the company’s campus.

He said that housing within the campus is not allowed but asked mobile phone makers to give a location where the government can work and find out the laws that need to be fine-tuned to meet the industry requirements.
PTI
Tags: #Ashwani Vaishnaw #Economy #India #Telecom Department
first published: Jan 24, 2022 04:44 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.