Telcos seek regulatory framework to levy usage charge on OTTs, exemption for small players

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

In a letter to Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman last week, the Cellular Operators Association of India Director General SP Kochhar said that charges may be limited based on usage of the network without burdening over-the-top (OTT) players in micro, small and medium enterprise segment.

Telecom operators industry body COAI has written to the government to set-up a licensing and regulatory framework to charge a 'usage fee' from big internet-based calling and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Google Duo.

The Department of Telecom has proposed to define OTT players providing call and messaging service as telecom service providers (TSPs).

COAI said OTT players should pay the TSPs for using the telecom network for providing their OTT services to the customers in a fair and equitable manner by way of an equivalent of 'Usage Charge' on the basis of mutual agreement.

"There may be instances wherein the OTT players and the TSPs may not agree mutually on 'Usage Charge'. If a mutual agreement is not reached, then an appropriate licensing and regulatory framework should be in place which governs the contribution of OTT players towards creation of network infrastructure," Kochhar said.

He said that the COAI objective is certainly not to discourage the OTT services as indeed they generate massive traffic on the network set-up by the TSPs.