172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|telcos-evolving-into-digital-networks-a-positive-sign-trai-chief-r-s-sharma-5691901.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telcos evolving into digital networks a positive sign: TRAI chief R S Sharma

Describing the sector as a "shining star" for maintaining 24X7 connectivity even amid the COVID-19 crisis, Sharma said telecom has become more important and necessary for overall life of the community than ever before, adding that he expects the trend to continue.

PTI

Pure-play telecom companies evolving into large digital networks offering full stack of services is a "positive development" that augurs well for the "new normal" of work-from-home, distant education, telemedicine and other virtual applications, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said.

Describing the sector as a "shining star" for maintaining 24X7 connectivity even amid the COVID-19 crisis, Sharma said telecom has become more important and necessary for overall life of the community than ever before, adding that he expects the trend to continue.

"We should not waste this crisis, we should actually leverage this crisis for becoming a digital superpower and knowledge society, and it should accelerate the implementation of digital India," Sharma told PTI.

Close

Large telecom companies are using artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning in a significant way already to improve services and optimise resources, he said.

related news

"My sense is that pure-play telcos will also move in that direction of digital networks... of providing many other services also. That is the way things are moving.

"I see it as a very positive development because ultimately we have to make this a new normal...then we have to have work-from-home, distant education, telemedicines, digital healthcare network, and other elements," Sharma said.

Telecom today has moved from voice to predominantly data.

"And when you talk of data and digital applications which are consuming the data, that is the direction in which the networks have to go," Sharma emphasised.

He observed that the pandemic-induced crisis and the resultant work-from-home culture has made people comfortable with working with collaborative tools and solutions.

"So cost, time and resources are getting optimised, and we are also becoming comfortable," Sharma said.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Business #R S Sharma #Telecom #TRAI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.