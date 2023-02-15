 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Telcom operators push for regulation of communication OTTs in meeting with TRAI chief

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST

The industry has long been demanding a level-playing-field with communications OTTs, emphasising that regulatory conditions and licence treatment must be made uniformly applicable for similarly placed players.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had scheduled a meeting with telecom operators and ISPs to chalk out the agenda for 2023 where players raised multiple issues. (Representative Image)

Telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, on Wednesday made a strong pitch for regulation of communication OTT players at a meeting with TRAI chief, according to sources.

Sources said that TRAI at the meeting also sounded out telcos about the upcoming review of Quality of Service (QoS) norms and regulations around pesky calls (Unsolicited Commercial Communication).

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had scheduled a meeting with telecom operators and ISPs to chalk out the agenda for 2023 where players raised multiple issues. Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal, Vodafone Idea Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer P Balaji, and Reliance Jio board member Mahendra Nahata participated in the discussions on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by TRAI chief P D Vaghela.