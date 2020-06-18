Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 | Telangana board declares results for 1st and 2nd year

The Telangana board has declared the intermediate results for both 1st year and 2nd year today. 68.86 percent students have passed in the second year exam. The pass percentage of girls is 75.15 percent, and for boys, it is 62.10 percent.

In the first year, 60.1 percent students have passed. The pass percentage for girls is 67.74 percent and for boys, it is 52.30 percent.

Of the total 49,197 students, who appeared for the TS Inter 2020 exam in the vocational category, 24,920 have passed the exam. The pass percentage among these students is 50.65 percent.

Students can check their results at multiple websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.

Alternatively, results can be check here: