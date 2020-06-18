Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 | 1st year pass percentage at 60.1%, 2nd year at 68.86%

Students can check their results on multiple websites like tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on June 18 declared the TS Inter exam results for both first year and second year. A total of 9.65 lakh students had appeared for both first and second-year exams.
The pass percentage for first year exam is 60.1 percent and for 2nd year is 68.86 percent. Among districts, Komaram Bheem was at first place with a pass percentage of 76 percent, followed by Medchal with 75 percent pass percentage in TS Inter second year results.
The state Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the results. Students can check their results on multiple websites like tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in
For the third consecutive year, girls have scored better than boys. In the first year, pass percentage for girls is 67.74 percent and for boys it is 52.30 percent. In the second year, the pass percentage of girls is 75.15 percent, and for boys, it is 62.10 percent.In 2019, a total of 8,70,974 students appeared in the TS Intermediate exam. Out of which 59.8 percent passed in the first year and 65 percent passed in the second year.
