Telangana to take drone route to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, trials likely to begin soon: Report
During trials, seven consortiums will deliver vaccines, emergency medicines and blood from district headquarters at Vikarabad, Telangana to primary health centres within a 15-km radius.
May 24, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST
Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines by drones is expected to begin in Telangana next week, transporting 10,000 vials from a central location to primary health centres nearby (Representational Image)
Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines by drones is expected to begin in Telangana in the next two to three weeks, transporting 10,000 vials from a central location to primary health centres nearby, Mint has reported.
During the trials, seven consortiums will deliver vaccines, emergency medicines and blood from district headquarters at Vikarabad to primary health centres within a 15 km radius, S Vijay, chief operating officer of Skye Air Mobility told the publication.
Skye Air Mobility, BlueDart, Med-Express and Dunzo are partners in one of the consortiums and will conduct deliveries under the Telangana government's "Medicines from the Sky" project.
"Every drone is supposed to be cleared for airworthiness by the QCA (Quality Council of India). This is a trial to assess the safety aspects because, as of now, no single drone has been certified by the QCA," Vijay said.
The trial is expected to be completed in 24 days and 16 thinly-populated routes have been identified for the drones.
Each consortium will get six days to complete the trial and only two of them will conduct the exercise at a time.
Vijay told Mint that each drone will carry up to 3 kg. "Blood and vaccines will comprise 1.5 kg, while the cold box (for vaccine storage), dry ice and a data logger (to record temperature) will weigh another 1.5 kg," he said.
The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier this month given Telangana permission to conduct these "beyond visual line of sight" flights.