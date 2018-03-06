App
| Source: PTI

Telangana to study Maharashtra, Karnataka model for RERA Act implementation

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar has issued orders in this regard, an official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana government has constituted an expert committee to study the procedure being followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra for implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

The panel will study the administrative set up and procedural aspects being followed by these two states.

The committee will comprise Chief City Planner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) S Devender Reddy, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department Director (Planning) S Balakrishna, and Director of Town and Country Planning K Vidyadhar, it said.

Arvind Kumar today held a series of meetings with the officials and reviewed the status of the implementation of RERA Act in the state.

After detailed discussions, it was felt that a three-member committee of officials should visit Karnataka and Maharashtra to study the administrative set up and procedural aspects of the RERA Act.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

