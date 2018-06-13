App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana to buy 1,000 Mw power for Kharif season: Official

Telangana currently has around 15,300 mw installed capacity of Thermal, Hydel, solar, wind power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana is all set to purchase 1,000 Mw power for the current season for 45 days to met the power requirements, in the open market.

According to Telangana State Transmission Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, D Prabhakar Rao, request for proposal (RFP) has been issued for procurement of power through national e-bidding portal.

"We are currently buying 1,000 mw from Chhattisgarh for Rs 3.90 per unit. The agreement is for 12 years. Now we want to buy 1,000 mw power on short term basis to meet the energy requirements of various types including for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation," Rao said.

He said they were also expecting power load to be high during day time in Kharif season and hence intend to buy power for only 45 days from July 16 to September 30.

Telangana currently has around 15,300 mw installed capacity of Thermal, Hydel, solar, wind power. It includes Centre's power stations.

However, currently the demand is not exceeding 7,000 mw, Rao added.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 06:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Telangana

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.