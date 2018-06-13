Telangana to buy 1,000 Mw power for Kharif season: Official

Telangana is all set to purchase 1,000 Mw power for the current season for 45 days to met the power requirements, in the open market.

According to Telangana State Transmission Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, D Prabhakar Rao, request for proposal (RFP) has been issued for procurement of power through national e-bidding portal.

"We are currently buying 1,000 mw from Chhattisgarh for Rs 3.90 per unit. The agreement is for 12 years. Now we want to buy 1,000 mw power on short term basis to meet the energy requirements of various types including for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation," Rao said.

He said they were also expecting power load to be high during day time in Kharif season and hence intend to buy power for only 45 days from July 16 to September 30.

Telangana currently has around 15,300 mw installed capacity of Thermal, Hydel, solar, wind power. It includes Centre's power stations.

However, currently the demand is not exceeding 7,000 mw, Rao added.