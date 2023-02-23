 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Telangana ties up with Bharat Web3 Association, eyes leadership in emerging technologies

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

Under this partnership, Bharat Web3 Association will work closely with the Telangana government to build a “thriving Web3 ecosystem in the state”.

Representative image

The Telangana government has onboarded Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), which represents Web3 technology companies in the country, to help “build a thriving Web3 ecosystem in the state”.

In the first-of-its-kind collaboration, BWA has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government's Information, Technology, Electronics, and Communication Department (ITECD).

Announcing the association, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana- Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department, and ITEC Department, said, “We are extremely delighted to announce our partnership with BWA. I believe that BWA serves as a great example of how the blockchain industry can come together united to drive the ecosystem forward. The signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in our efforts towards establishing a leading ecosystem for the Web 3 space in India.”

Also read: Indian Web3 players form new industry body named Bharat Web3 Association