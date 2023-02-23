Telangana ties up with Bharat Web3 Association, eyes leadership in emerging technologies

Representative image

The Telangana government has onboarded Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), which represents Web3 technology companies in the country, to help “build a thriving Web3 ecosystem in the state”.

In the first-of-its-kind collaboration, BWA has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government's Information, Technology, Electronics, and Communication Department (ITECD).

Announcing the association, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana- Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department, and ITEC Department, said, “We are extremely delighted to announce our partnership with BWA. I believe that BWA serves as a great example of how the blockchain industry can come together united to drive the ecosystem forward. The signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in our efforts towards establishing a leading ecosystem for the Web 3 space in India.”

Rama Devi Lanka, Officer on Special Duty & Director of Emerging Technologies said, “Telangana is well-positioned to become a leader in the Web 3 space, and we are committed to supporting its growth and development. The sandbox will facilitate access to the relevant data, users and more importantly suggest recommendations on the regulatory changes to be made that will spur innovation in the web3.0 ecosystem accelerating greater participation and collaboration.”

Under this partnership, Bharat Web3 Association will work closely with the Telangana government to build a “thriving Web3 ecosystem in the state”. This will be achieved through the organisation of events, seminars, and roadshows, as well as by facilitating discussions around Web3 technology, the company said in a release.

BWA will also facilitate the exploration of potential synergies between its members and the Telangana government, aimed at utilising the sandbox environment to its fullest potential. “The ultimate goal is to help the Telangana government achieve its vision of becoming a leader in the field of Web3,” BWA added.

This association also marks the first step the Telangana government has taken towards exploring the opportunities that Web3 offers.

Kiran Vivekananda, Chief Policy Officer, CoinDCX & Director, BWA, said, “We, CoinDCX are excited to collaborate with the IT, Electronics, and Communications Department of the Government of Telangana on this monumental initiative. I applaud the vision of the Telangana government, in realising the transformative potential of Web3, and cementing its position as a leader in emerging technologies.”

Notably, under the MoU, Bharat Web3 Association will also be mentoring and advising selected cohorts in ways to utilise opportunities offered by Web3 and related technologies, as presented by the ITEC department. The BWA will also appoint a nodal officer to speed up the implementation of policies.