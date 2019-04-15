App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana SIT to probe case related to 'unauthorised storage' of Aadhaar details

The city police had earlier registered a case against IT Grids India for illegally using and storing information of crores of voters of Andhra Pradesh through 'Seva Mitra' mobile application allegedly used by the ruling TDP in AP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The case relating to "unauthorised usage and storage" of details of 7.82 crore Aadhaar holders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be transferred to a Special Investigation Team appointed by the Telangana government, a senior police official said on Monday. Based on a complaint by officials of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Cyberabad Police Friday filed one more case against city-based IT Grids India Pvt Ltd for alleged unauthorised use of data of voters.

"As the SIT under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Stephen Ravindra is investigating the case, this complaint (by UIDAI) will also be transferred to it," Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police A Venkateshwar Rao told PTI.

The city police had earlier registered a case against IT Grids India for illegally using and storing information of crores of voters of Andhra Pradesh through "Seva Mitra" mobile application allegedly used by the ruling TDP in AP.

The Telangana government handed over the case to the SIT which seized hard disks belonging to IT Grids and sent them to Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) for forensic examination.

related news

The TSFSL in its preliminary report has stated the seized hard disks contained a database of a large number of records pertaining to Aadhaar number in a particular structural database.

Based on the TSFSL report, UIDAI filed a complaint with police on Friday.

Upon further examination of the digital evidence, it was found that 7,82,21,397 records of Aadhaar data belonging to people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were used by IT Grids India for "Seva Mitra" application of the TDP, the UIDAI said in its complaint.

A senior official of UIDAI said some state government departments were permitted to use Aadhaar data for verification purpose.

"Storing Aadhaar data is a crime. Some mobile companies are also given permission to use Aadhaar data for verification. But they cannot store data and they cannot deviate from the assigned purpose," the official said.

The alleged data theft has become a contentious issue between the two neighbouring states.

Earlier, the TDP government had dismissed the charge of data theft and sought transfer of the case from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had accused the BJP and the TRS of helping the YSR Congress Party.

When contacted, K Vijayanand, Principal Secretary (Information Technology, Electronics and Communications), Andhra Pradesh, refused to comment, saying he has to go through the contents of the UIDAI complaint.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India #UIDAI #Unique Identification Authority of India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena Courts Controversy for Using His Photo on P ...

'We'll Deal With Model Code of Conduct', Says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut ...

Results of Balakot Strike Would Have Been Better if We Had Rafale: IAF ...

Akhilesh Yadav Defends Azam Khan Over Offensive Jibe, Says 'He Wasn't ...

Gordon Ramsay Hits Back at Asian Food Critic Over Cultural Inappropria ...

BofA-ML Sees RBI Slashing Rates for Third Straight Shot After Shaktika ...

Tiger Woods Enters Top 10 For the 1st Time Since 2014 After Remarkable ...

Confident of Winning At Least 12 Seats in Assam, Sonowal Says Will Tak ...

WATCH | India's Ineffective Tail Big Reason Behind Jadeja's Inclusion: ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

Mutual Fund investment gets cheaper. But is big always beautiful?

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP pins hope on Sabarimala factor and support ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.