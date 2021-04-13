English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Telangana records 3,052 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

The total number of cases stood at 3,32,581 while with 778 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,06,678. The state has 24,131 active cases and over 1.13 lakh samples were tested on Monday. Cumulatively, over 1.11 crore samples have been tested.

PTI
April 13, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telangana saw 3,052 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the aggregate to over 3.32 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,772 with seven related fatalities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 406, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (301) and Nizamabad (279), a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 PM on April 12.

The total number of cases stood at 3,32,581 while with 778 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,06,678. The state has 24,131 active cases and over 1.13 lakh samples were tested on Monday. Cumulatively, over 1.11 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over three lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.21 per cent, while it was 89.5 per cent in the country. According to a separate release, over 19.79 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.09 lakh got their second shot also as of April 12.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #coronavirus
first published: Apr 13, 2021 10:43 am

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.