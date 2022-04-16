English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Telangana realtor, his mother die by suicide; allege harassment by local politicians

    The realtor alleged in a social media post that certain people, including some local politicians, businessmen and a policeman, harassed him. Those named by him allegedly harmed his business and made life difficult for him, police said.

    PTI
    April 16, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    A man and his mother allegedly died by suicide by immolating themselves at a lodge in the district headquarters town of Kamareddy in Telangana on Saturday.

    Santosh, a real estate businessman, blamed some local political leaders and others for their extreme step, police said.

    The lodge staff noticed smoke emanating from the room in which the duo stayed and informed the police and fire personnel on Saturday morning, they said.

    Santosh and his mother Padma appeared to have taken the extreme step by using an inflammable substance and the bodies were badly burnt, police said.

    The realtor alleged in a social media post that certain people, including some local politicians, businessmen and a policeman, harassed him. Those named by him allegedly harmed his business and made life difficult for him, police said.

    Close
    A case has been registered following a complaint by the family members of the deceased, police added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #suicide #Telangana
    first published: Apr 16, 2022 07:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.