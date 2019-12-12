Telangana rape and murder case | Supreme Court orders probe into police encounter of accused

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on December 12, ordered a judicial inquiry into the killing of four men accused of raping and murdering a veterinary surgeon in a police encounter in Hyderabad.

The commission will be headed by former judge VS Sirpurkar. The panel has been given six months from the date on which it starts inquiry to complete the process.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde was hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) seeking an independent probe into the deaths last week.

The Telangana government had justified the encounter, saying the accused snatched two firearms and shot at a police party.

The bench, also comprising Justices SA Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, said earlier during the hearing: "We are of the considered view that there should be impartial inquiry into the encounter deaths of the four people accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana."

There are "aspects of your (Telangana’s) version which needed an inquiry," it observed.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Telangana government, said no policemen received bullet injuries but got injured in the attack by the accused who were using stone and sticks.