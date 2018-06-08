Telangana police launches new helpline after list of 'corrupt' cops goes viral

Telangana police on Thursday launched a new helpline for citizens to complaint against demands of bribes made by any personnel in uniform.

The state police also appealed to the citizens and businessmen not give ‘mamools’ (unofficial collection of money) or bribes to any individual or group of people in uniform.

According to a press release "owners of hotels, restaurants, wine shops, bars, lodges, business establishments, gaming zones, pubs, parlours, cafes, petty shops," among others "are requested not to give ‘mamools’ or bribe to any police officer. If any officer asks ‘mamools’, they may inform the same to following number/ mail ID for taking further action in the matter."

The state police said that complaints can be lodged on WhatsApp number 9490616555 or via email to cphydts@gmail.com, and on WhatsApp number 9490617444 or via email to cpcybd@gmail.com for Cyberabad.

The appeal was made after a list with names of 391 allegedly 'corrupt policemen' circulated on social media.