Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana offers assistance to Chhattisgarh for assembly polls

Chief Secretary S K Joshi elaborated that consultation with officials was already in process and said "all of us are working together with better coordination and understanding."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Telangana government has offered its assistance to Chhattisgarh, which goes to polls on November 11 and November 20, Chief Secretary S K Joshi said.

Keeping in view of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana, Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat conducted a video conference with all the CSs, CEOs, DGPs, of these states, an official release said on November 5.

Joshi informed the CEC that the officers of the staste were already in touch with their counterparts in Bijapur and Sukuma, two border districts of Chhattisgarh with Telangana. Joshi further assured them of fullest possible help.

He also elaborated that consultation with officials was already in process and said "all of us are working together with better coordination and understanding."

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and other senior officials participated in the conference.

Kumar told reporters that the meeting discussed the need for coordination on law and order, ban on liquor and also Left wing extremism in Chhattisgarh.

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 09:03 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #Current Affairs #India #Telangana Assembly Polls 2018

