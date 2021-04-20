Telangana night curfew from April 20: What is allowed, what is not

All private offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants, etc, shall close at 8 PM

As COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, several states have imposed curbs on movement to slow down the spread of the virus. The latest among the list is Telangana that imposed a night curfew from April 20 until May 1. The curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am.

The state has 42,853 active cases and counting. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also tested positive for the virus on April 19.

What is allowed?

Essential services and food and medical services will continue as normal.

>People associated with hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies including private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, and providers of other hospital services on production of a valid identity card.

>Movement of government officials, Centre, state or local government bodies on emergency duty on production of identity cards.

>Those coming from or going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on the production of a valid ticket.

>People associated with petrol pumps, water supply, power generation, private security services, manufacturing units of essential commodities and delivery of all goods through E-commerce will also be allowed to commute during the curfew.

>Pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care.

Persons associated with print and electronic media, telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services and cold storage and warehousing services.

>The order said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential and non-essential goods and no separate permission or pass will be required for such movement.

>Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within the stipulated time for the transportation of exempted categories of people during the period of night curfew, it added.

What is not allowed:

>All private offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants, etc, shall close at 8 PM.

>Movement of all persons except the above-mentioned.

Any violation of the curfew will result in prosecution under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the IPC as well as other applicable laws.