Telangana lockdown extended till June 19 with some relaxations

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
The Telangana government, on June 8, extended the ongoing lockdown by another 10 days to curb the further spread of COVID-19, with relaxations from 6 am to 6 pm every day. Earlier, the lockdown was to end on June 9.
Bordering areas such as Khammam, Nalgonda and Nagarjuna Sagar, among others, will continue to have relaxation up to 2 pm only, given the intensity of the number of daily novel coronavirus infections, an official release said.
"The state Cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in Telangana for another ten days. The Cabinet also decided to give relaxation from 6 am to 5 pm during the lockdown and give one-hour grace period till 6 pm for people to reach home," it said.
The Cabinet instructed the police to enforce the lockdown rules strictly from 6 pm till 6 am next day, it said.
Earlier, the lockdown was being relaxed every day from 6 am to 1 pm and a grace period of one hour was given up to 2 pm for people to reach their homes.
As of June 8, Telangana had over 25,000 active COVID-19 cases. The state had reported more than 5.93 lakh total cases since the pandemic started in early 2020. While 5.64 lakh patients had recuperated, 3,394 people had died in the state.
Other arrangements
The Cabinet also decided to immediately issue ration cards to nearly 4.50 lakh eligible people who have already applied for them. It gave permission to set up Telangana Special Food Processing Zones in the erstwhile nine districts, except Hyderabad.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that so far 84 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured and instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and District Collectors to complete the procurement of the remaining paddy immediately, it said.
The state government decided to appoint a sub-committee, headed by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, to review the situation in government hospitals, staff and other infrastructure facilities, the release said.
(With inputs from PTI)