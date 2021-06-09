Telangana lockdown extended till June 19 with some relaxations

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

The Telangana government, on June 8, extended the ongoing lockdown by another 10 days to curb the further spread of COVID-19, with relaxations from 6 am to 6 pm every day. Earlier, the lockdown was to end on June 9.

Bordering areas such as Khammam, Nalgonda and Nagarjuna Sagar, among others, will continue to have relaxation up to 2 pm only, given the intensity of the number of daily novel coronavirus infections, an official release said.

"The state Cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in Telangana for another ten days. The Cabinet also decided to give relaxation from 6 am to 5 pm during the lockdown and give one-hour grace period till 6 pm for people to reach home," it said.

The Cabinet instructed the police to enforce the lockdown rules strictly from 6 pm till 6 am next day, it said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier, the lockdown was being relaxed every day from 6 am to 1 pm and a grace period of one hour was given up to 2 pm for people to reach their homes.

As of June 8, Telangana had over 25,000 active COVID-19 cases. The state had reported more than 5.93 lakh total cases since the pandemic started in early 2020. While 5.64 lakh patients had recuperated, 3,394 people had died in the state.

Other arrangements

The Cabinet also decided to immediately issue ration cards to nearly 4.50 lakh eligible people who have already applied for them. It gave permission to set up Telangana Special Food Processing Zones in the erstwhile nine districts, except Hyderabad.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that so far 84 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured and instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and District Collectors to complete the procurement of the remaining paddy immediately, it said.

The state government decided to appoint a sub-committee, headed by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, to review the situation in government hospitals, staff and other infrastructure facilities, the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)