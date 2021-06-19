Telangana lifts lockdown, decision taken after reviewing COVID situation, says CMO

Representative image

The lockdown in Telangana to curb the transmission of coronavirus has come to an end, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced on June 19. All restrictions are being completely lifted, the CMO said, adding that the decision has been taken after reviewing the prevailing COVID-19 situation with medical experts.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state, along with positivity rate "has dropped significantly" and the situation has "come under control", the CMO tweeted.

The decision to lift the lockdown was finalised at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao earlier in the day. The night curfews, which were imposed before the lockdown came into effect, would also be lifted.

Also Read | COVID-19 third wave inevitable, could strike India in 6-8 weeks: AIIMS chief

Telangana, under partial curbs since April, was placed under a lockdown since May 12 after it witnessed a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections during the second pandemic wave.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The state's per-day count had peaked above 10,000 amidst the second wave, but has significantly decelerated over the past month. On June 18, the state reported 1,417 new cases, taking the cumulative count to 6,10,834. The death toll stood at 3,546, with 12 more fatalities being reported in the preceding 24 hours.

During the lockdown period, the government permitted essential activities between 6 am and 5 pm, with an additional grace period of one hour. With the restrictions now being lifted, all essential and non-essential businesses would be allowed to operate as per the usual timings. There will be no curbs on public movement.