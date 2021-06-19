Telangana lifts lockdown, decision taken after reviewing COVID situation, says CMO
The number of coronavirus cases in Telangana, along with positivity rate, has dropped significantly and the "situation has come under control", the Chief Minister's Office said. All restrictions, including night curfews, have been completely lifted, it added.
June 19, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
The lockdown in Telangana to curb the transmission of coronavirus has come to an end, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced on June 19. All restrictions are being completely lifted, the CMO said, adding that the decision has been taken after reviewing the prevailing COVID-19 situation with medical experts.
The number of coronavirus cases in the state, along with positivity rate "has dropped significantly" and the situation has "come under control", the CMO tweeted.
The decision to lift the lockdown was finalised at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao earlier in the day. The night curfews, which were imposed before the lockdown came into effect, would also be lifted.
Telangana, under partial curbs since April, was placed under a lockdown since May 12 after it witnessed a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections during the second pandemic wave.
The state's per-day count had peaked above 10,000 amidst the second wave, but has significantly decelerated over the past month. On June 18, the state reported 1,417 new cases, taking the cumulative count to 6,10,834. The death toll stood at 3,546, with 12 more fatalities being reported in the preceding 24 hours.
During the lockdown period, the government permitted essential activities between 6 am and 5 pm, with an additional grace period of one hour. With the restrictions now being lifted, all essential and non-essential businesses would be allowed to operate as per the usual timings. There will be no curbs on public movement.