MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Telangana lawyer couple fighting Dalit man’s custodial death case, hacked to death

Before succumbing to his injuries, Vaman Rao - the husband - identified Kunta Srinu as one of the assailants who attacked him and his wife. A video of him lying on the road, bleeding and naming the attacker, has been circulating on social media.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 10:40 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image


A lawyer couple practising in Telangana High Court was hacked to death in broad daylight by unidentified assailants on February 17.

The lawyer couple was fighting a case concerning the alleged custodial death of a Dalit man named Seelam Rangaiah.

The lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao (53) and PV Nagamani (50) were attacked around 3 pm near Ramagundam on their way back to Hyderabad, reported Hindustan Times.

They had just attended a court hearing in Manthani and were returning by car when the unidentified assailants intercepted them and hacked them with machetes.

Nagamani succumbed to her injuries on the spot and her husband died on his way to the hospital. Their driver, who witnessed the gruesome murder, is currently being interrogated by police.

Close

Related stories

Notably, before succumbing to his injuries, Vaman Rao had identified Kunta Srinu as one of the assailants who attacked him and his wife. A video of him lying on the road, bleeding and naming the attacker, has been circulating on social media.

According to media reports, Kunta Srinivas is the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Manthani mandal president. However, police has not confirmed if he is the same Srinivas Vaman had named.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Telangana
first published: Feb 17, 2021 10:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.