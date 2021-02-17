Telangana lawyer couple fighting Dalit man’s custodial death case, hacked to death

Representative Image

A lawyer couple practising in Telangana High Court was hacked to death in broad daylight by unidentified assailants on February 17.

The lawyer couple was fighting a case concerning the alleged custodial death of a Dalit man named Seelam Rangaiah.

The lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao (53) and PV Nagamani (50) were attacked around 3 pm near Ramagundam on their way back to Hyderabad, reported Hindustan Times.

They had just attended a court hearing in Manthani and were returning by car when the unidentified assailants intercepted them and hacked them with machetes.

Nagamani succumbed to her injuries on the spot and her husband died on his way to the hospital. Their driver, who witnessed the gruesome murder, is currently being interrogated by police.

Notably, before succumbing to his injuries, Vaman Rao had identified Kunta Srinu as one of the assailants who attacked him and his wife. A video of him lying on the road, bleeding and naming the attacker, has been circulating on social media.

Very shocking ! Advocate Vaman Rao along with his wife were brutally murdered at the behest of ruling party leaders in Peddapalli District of Telangana. Its a state sponsored "political murder". This incident reflects the total failure of law & order situation in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/NTJyCMFSFQ — Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (@KomatireddyKVR) February 17, 2021

According to media reports, Kunta Srinivas is the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Manthani mandal president. However, police has not confirmed if he is the same Srinivas Vaman had named.