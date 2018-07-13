App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana inks pact with Taiwanese CDC for electronics cluster

The CDC has expressed interest in developing 200 acres of the 610 acre EMC, an official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana government today signed an MoU with Taiwanese Century Development Corporation (CDC) for development of the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at the E-City near here.

The CDC has expressed interest in developing 200 acres of the 610 acre EMC, an official release said. The memorandum of understand was signed here by company Chairman Theodore Huang and Director of Electronics Sujai Karampuri of the state government.

Huang, who is here leading 30-member high-level delegation from Taipei, also met the Vice-Chairman and Manging Director of the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited and other officials.

CDC has developed a 550-acre industrial park in the Philippines and also developed Software parks in Taiwan. The EMC co-development project would enable Telangana to be a destination for investors from Taiwan, Japan, Korea and South East Asia, the release added.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

